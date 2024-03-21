Australia’s employment surged while the unemployment rate fell in February. Markets expect 37bps in cuts from the RBA, down from 44bps. The Fed kept its outlook for 3 rate cuts in 2024. The AUD/USD forecast points firmly upwards after Australia recorded the largest monthly employment gain in a decade. At the same time, the dollar…
