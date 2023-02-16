Australia’s employment unexpectedly decreased in January. The unemployment rate in Australia increased to its highest level since last May. Retail sales in the US sharply increased in January. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is slightly bullish. The dollar gave back the previous session’s gains as risk appetite improved. The US Commerce Department said on Wednesday that retail … Continued
