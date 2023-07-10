The US reported the smallest increase in job gains in two-and-a-half years. Investors expect a 5% annual increase in core US inflation for June. China’s factory-gate prices experienced the sharpest decline in seven-and-a-half years in June. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. On Monday, the dollar rebounded from its initial decline. Consequently, it recovered from an … Continued

