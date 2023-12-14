In November, Australia’s employment exceeded expectations for the second consecutive month. The Reserve Bank of Australia may have concluded its tightening cycle. Following the Federal Reserve’s latest economic projections, the dollar hit a fresh four-month low. Thursday saw a bullish AUD/USD forecast as the Australian dollar catapulted to an almost five-month peak, fueled by robust…
