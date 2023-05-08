Business conditions in Australia remained solid in April. The Reserve Bank of Australia shocked markets last week by raising rates. Investors believe that the dollar may have peaked along with US interest rates. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bullish. Despite high inflation and rising interest rates, business conditions in Australia remained solid in April, driven by … Continued

