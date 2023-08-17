Data revealed an unexpected decrease in Australia’s employment numbers for July. There’s speculation that the RBA might halt its interest rate hikes. There are divisions among Fed officials regarding the necessity of further rate hikes. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. The Australian dollar dropped to its lowest point in nine months, also pulling the New … Continued

The post AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie to 9-Month Lows as Employment Dips appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story