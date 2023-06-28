Australia experienced a slowdown in consumer inflation in May. There is a lower chance of a June RBA rate hike. The RBA has increased interest rates by 400 basis points to 4.1% since May last year. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. Australia experienced a slowdown in consumer inflation in May, reaching a 13-month low. A … Continued

The post AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Inflation Hits 13-Month Lows appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story