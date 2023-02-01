Traders will pay close attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference. Australian retail sales experienced their greatest decline in more than two years. The anticipated peak for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s cash rates dropped from 3.8% to 3.7%. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bullish. Before Wednesday’s highly anticipated Federal Reserve policy decision, the dollar … Continued

The post AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Retail Sales Nosedive in December appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story