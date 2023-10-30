September witnessed a remarkable surge in Australian retail sales. The likelihood of an RBA hike in November has risen to 61%. Israeli troops, supported by tanks, initiated a ground assault in Gaza. The AUD/USD forecast shines with optimism as September saw a remarkable surge in Australian retail sales, marking the quickest growth in eight months….

The post AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Retail Sales Skyrocket in Sep appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story