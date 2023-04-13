Net employment in Australia increased by 53,000 in March. Australia’s unemployment rate remained constant at 3.5%. Risk sentiment increased due to lower-than-expected US inflation data. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bullish. Australia’s employment blew past forecasts for a second month in March, and the unemployment rate stayed close to 50-year lows. The strong report suggests the … Continued

The post AUD/USD Forecast: Australia’s Employment Beats Forecasts appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story