Net employment in Australia increased by 53,000 in March. Australia’s unemployment rate remained constant at 3.5%. Risk sentiment increased due to lower-than-expected US inflation data. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bullish. Australia’s employment blew past forecasts for a second month in March, and the unemployment rate stayed close to 50-year lows. The strong report suggests the … Continued
