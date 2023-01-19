Retail sales in the United States plummeted by the most in a year in December. US manufacturing output saw the sharpest decline in over two years. Net employment in Australia decreased by 14,600 in December. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. On Thursday, the Australian dollar undid a recent rally as weak local jobs data and … Continued

The post AUD/USD Forecast: Australia’s Employment Misses Forecasts appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story