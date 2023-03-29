The consumer price index (CPI) for Australia increased by 6.8% in the year to February. Investors responded by lowering the odds of a 25bps RBA hike. Retail sales stabilized in February, indicating consumers are cutting back on purchases. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. Australian inflation eased to an eight-month low in February. This was partly … Continued

The post AUD/USD Forecast: Australia’s Inflation Eases To 8-Month Low appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story