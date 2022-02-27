AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls Stand Firm at 0.7230, Bumpy Week Ahead

The AUD/USD has risen for the fourth week and is on track to set new 2022 highs. The Australian dollar was mostly unaffected by the Ukraine-Russia issue. The road ahead for Aussie is littered with various potential stumbling blocks. The AUD/USD weekly forecast remains positive as the Aussie has been the strongest currency among its … Continued
