AUD/USD posted gains for a second straight week. The pair touched a high of 0.6987 last week, its highest level since late July. There is only one Australian release this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. In Australia, credit levels remain low, as businesses and consumers are keeping […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Dec. 30-Jan. 3 – Aussie Improves to 5-month High appeared first on Forex Crunch.

