AUD/USD rose for a fourth successive week and pushed above the 0.74 level. The upcoming week has five events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The RBA held the course at its policy meeting, as policymakers maintained interest rates at the ultra-low level of 0.10%. GDP showed […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Dec. 7-11 – Aussie GDP rebounds in Q3 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story