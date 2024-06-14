The dollar plunged on Wednesday after softer-than-expected consumer inflation data. Fed policymakers projected only one rate cut in 2024. Data on Thursday showed a bigger-than-expected increase in Australia’s employment in May. The AUD/USD forecast shows new bearish sentiment as the dollar recovers after the FOMC policy meeting. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar barely reacted to news…

The post AUD/USD Forecast: Dollar Bounces Back Post-FOMC appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story