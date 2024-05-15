US consumer prices rose by 0.3% in April, a decline from the previous month’s 0.4% increase. US retail sales fell to 0.0% from 0.7% the previous month. Australia’s wage growth surprisingly slowed from 15-year highs in Q1. The AUD/USD forecast shows a surge in bullish sentiment as the dollar plunges after a downbeat consumer inflation…
