Traders are preparing for a busy week of central bank meetings. Australian home prices increased for the second consecutive month in April. The unexpected drop in China’s manufacturing activity in April weighed on risk sentiment. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is slightly bullish. In April, Australian home prices increased for the second consecutive month. The country’s real … Continued

The post AUD/USD Forecast: Edging Higher as Australian Home Prices Rise appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story