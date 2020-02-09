AUD/USD started last week with gains but these were erased on Friday as the pair recorded sharp losses. The upcoming week has three events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The RBA maintained the benchmark rate at 0.75% for a fourth successive month. The bank said that global […] The post AUD/USD Forecast February 10-14 – Coronavirus Weighing on Aussie appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story