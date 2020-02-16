AUD/USD recorded a winning week, the first time that has occurred since late December. The upcoming week has five events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. In Australia, NAB Business Confidence remained in negative territory, with a reading of -1 in January. This was slightly better than than […] The post AUD/USD Forecast February 17-21 – Aussie Breaks Slide, Investors Eye RBA Minutes appeared first on Forex Crunch.

