AUD/USD posted significant losses last week, falling 1.2 percent. It is a light schedule on the fundamental front, with just five events this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The RBA minutes noted that policymakers had discussed trimming interest rates, but in the end maintained the current […] The post AUD/USD Forecast February 24-28 – Aussie Slides to 11-Year Low After Weak Job Numbers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

