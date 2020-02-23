AUD/USD posted significant losses last week, falling 1.2 percent. It is a light schedule on the fundamental front, with just five events this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The RBA minutes noted that policymakers had discussed trimming interest rates, but in the end maintained the current […] The post AUD/USD Forecast February 24-28 – Aussie Slides to 11-Year Low After Weak Job Numbers appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast February 24-28 – Aussie Slides to 11-Year Low After Weak Job Numbers - February 23, 2020
- AUD/USD: Neutral On AUD In The Coming Weeks – CIBC - February 23, 2020
- USD/CAD Forecast February 24-28 – Little Change for Canadian Dollar After Mixed Numbers - February 22, 2020