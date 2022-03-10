AUD/USD Forecast: Gains Above 0.73 amid Upbeat Data, Eying US CPI

The AUD/USD pair fell to its lowest level in two weeks, erasing its biggest gain. March saw a 4.9% increase in consumer inflation expectations. Concerns over Russia-Ukraine talks cause yields on US Treasury and S&P 500 futures to fall. It will be interesting to see what the US CPI for February looks like as inflation … Continued
