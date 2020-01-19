AUD/USD lost ground for a third successive week and the pair closed below the 0.69 level for the first time since early December. There are seven releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. In Australia, the Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge rose by 0.3% […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Jan. 20-24 – Aussie Slips Below 0.69 Level appeared first on Forex Crunch.
