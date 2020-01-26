AUD/USD lost ground for a fourth successive week as the pair is precariously close to the 0.68 level. There are five releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Australia’s MI Inflation Expections was unexpectedly strong with a gain of 4.7%, up from 4.0% […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Jan. 27-31 – Aussie Slips, Pressing on 68 Level appeared first on Forex Crunch.

