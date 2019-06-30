AUD/USD, reversed directions last week, posting gains of close to 1.0%. The upcoming week is busy, with 10 events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The Australian dollar is sensitive to trade tensions, so the G-20 meeting, which concluded on Saturday, could affect the Aussie’s movement this […] The post AUD/USD Forecast July 1-5 – Aussie rallies to 7-week high, but RBA could rain on the party appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story