AUD/USD posted its strongest weekly gain since early June, climbing 1.5%. The streaking Australian dollar punched above the 71 level for the first time since February 2019. The upcoming week has four events, including the consumer price index. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. After back-to-back gains […] The post AUD/USD Forecast July 27-31 – Aussie climbs to 17-mth high appeared first on Forex Crunch.

