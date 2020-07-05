AUD/USD showed strength last week, gaining 1.1 percent. The upcoming week has seven events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. There was positive news from Australia’s manufacturing sector, as the AIG Manufacturing Index improved to 51.5 in June. This marked its first reading in expansion territory since March. […] The post AUD/USD Forecast July 5-12 – Aussie Closing in on 70, RBA Decision Ahead appeared first on Forex Crunch.

