AUD/USD posted considerable gains last week. There are just four events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. As expected, the RBA lowered the benchmark rate by 25 basis points, to 1.25%. The Australian economy has been gripped by a slowdown due to weaker […] The post AUD/USD Forecast June 10-14 – Aussie shrugs off RBA rate cut, Fed rate comments weigh on greenback appeared first on Forex Crunch.

