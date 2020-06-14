After heading higher for three straight weeks, AUD/USD reversed directions last week, falling 1.4 percent. The upcoming week has four events, including employment reports and retail sales. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. In Australia, the National Australian Bank business confidence barometer remains deep in negative territory, indicating […] The post AUD/USD Forecast June 15-19 – Investors Brace for Soft Job, Retail Sales Numbers appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story