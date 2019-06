AUD/USD dropped sharply last week, declining 1.8%. There are just four events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The Australian economy created some 42.3 thousand jobs in May, but this was not enough to bolster the wobbly Aussie. Investors were unhappy with the […] The post AUD/USD Forecast June 17-21 – Aussie plunges as Chinese manufacturing slows appeared first on Forex Crunch.

