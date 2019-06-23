AUD/USD, reversed directions last week, posting gains of close to 1.0%. There is just one Australian event in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The RBA minutes were dovish, which was not a surprise, coming after the RBA cut rates from 1.50% to 1.25%. […] The post AUD/USD Forecast June 24-28 – Aussie pushes past 69 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast June 24-28 – Aussie pushes past 69 - June 23, 2019
- USD/CAD Forecast June 24-28 – Canadian dollar streaks to 15-week high - June 22, 2019
- GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable bulls challenge the 1.2700 handle - June 21, 2019