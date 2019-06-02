AUD/USD had a quiet week, posting slight gains. It’s a busy week, with 11 events on the calendar. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Australian data disappointed last week. Building Approvals fell 4.7% in April, after a sharp drop of 15.5% in March. Private […] The post AUD/USD Forecast June 3-7 – Aussie holds own despite soft Australian, Chinese data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

