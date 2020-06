The Aussie enjoyed a superb week, as AUD/USD soared 4.5 percent. The upcoming week has three events with a focus on confidence surveys. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Inflation was down sharply in May, as the Melbourne Institute inflation gauge fell 1.2%. This points to subdued economic […] The post AUD/USD Forecast June 8-12 – Aussie Hits 2020 High, Tests 0.70 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

