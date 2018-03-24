The Australian dollar seemed to have suffered more than most from the fears of a trade war. Will it continue lower? The week leading into Easter is light on events. Here are the highlights of the week and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The US dollar dropped on the dovish hike from the Fed (no […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Mar. 26-30 – Will the downtrend continue? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story