AUD/USD plunged 6.8% last week, as jittery investors sought the safety of the U.S. dollar. There are five events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Business confidence slumped in February, as NAB Business Sentiment fell to -4 points. This was down from the January release […] The post AUD/USD Forecast March 16-20 – Aussie Slides to 11-Year Low appeared first on Forex Crunch.

