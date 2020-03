There was finally some good news for AUD/USD, which climbed 6.1% last week and crossed above the 0.61 level. There are three events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Australian Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.1 in March, up from 49.8 a month earlier. This reading […] The post AUD/USD Forecast March 30-April 3 – Aussie Roars Back Against Greenback appeared first on Forex Crunch.

