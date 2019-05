AUD/USD posted huge losses last week, falling 1.9%. There are only three events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Australian employment numbers were mixed last week. The economy created 28.4 thousand jobs in April, marking a 3-month high and crushing […] The post AUD/USD Forecast May 20-24 – Aussie plummets as trade tensions escalate appeared first on Forex Crunch.

