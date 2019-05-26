AUD/USD recovered last week, climbing close to 1.0%. There are four events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The RBA has been under pressure to cut interest rates, as the Australian economy has been hurt by weak global demand, in […] The post AUD/USD Forecast May 27-31 – Aussie rebounds but trade tension clouds remains appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story