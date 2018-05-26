The Australian dollar managed to weather the risk-off sentiment and to hold its ground The upcoming week features Australian Capital Expenditure and Chinese PMI data. What’s next for the Aussie? Here are the highlights of the week and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Australia’s Construction Work Done measure disappointed by rising by only 0.2% q/q […] The post AUD/USD Forecast May May 28-June 1 2018 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
