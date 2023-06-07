The RBA raised interest rates to an 11-year high on Tuesday. In the first quarter, Australia’s gross domestic product only rose by 0.2%. Market expectations indicate a 60% probability of another RBA rate hike occurring in July. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bullish. The Australian dollar stayed near its highest level in three weeks following the … Continued

