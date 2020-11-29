AUD/USD jumped 1.0% last week and reached a high of 0.7399, its highest level in three months. The upcoming week is busy, with eight events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. In Australia, manufacturing and services PMIs remained well into expansionary territory, with readings of 56.1 and […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – Aussie surges to 3-month high appeared first on Forex Crunch.

