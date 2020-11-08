AUD/USD showed sharp gains last week, climbing 3.29 percent. This was the Aussie’s best week since June. The upcoming week has three events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The AIG Manufacturing Index jumped to 56.3 in October, which is well into expansionary territory. This is the […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Nov. 9-13 – Aussie soars on US election drama appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story