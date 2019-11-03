AUD/USD sparkled last week, jumping 1.3 percent. This was the pair’s best week since early September. This week features the RBA rate decision and retail sales. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Australian CPI came in at 0.5% in Q3, matching the estimate. This was shy of […] The post AUD/USD Forecast November 4-8 – Aussie soars on solid CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

