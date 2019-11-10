AUD/USD reversed directions last week, losing close to 1 percent. This was the sharpest weekly decline since mid-September. This week features business and consumer confidence reports and employment data. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. In Australia, retail sales dropped to 0.2% in September, down from 0.2% […] The post AUD/USD Forecast November 4-8 – Weak Retail Sales Send Aussie South appeared first on Forex Crunch.

