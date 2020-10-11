AUD/USD posted a strong gain for a second straight week. The pair gained 1.0% last week and punched above the 0.72 level. The upcoming week has three events, including Employment Change. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The Melbourne Institute Inflation gauge posted a small gain of 0.1% […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Oct. 12-16 – Aussie posts strong gains as US dollar sags appeared first on Forex Crunch.

