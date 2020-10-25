AUD/USD reversed directions last week and recorded gains of 0.8%. The upcoming week has three events, including CPI. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. China’s GDP rebounded in Q3, with a gain of 4.9%. This was up from 3.2% in the second quarter. The consensus stood at […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Oct. 26-30 – Investors eye Aussie CPI appeared first on Forex Crunch.

