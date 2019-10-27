AUD/USD climbed to 6-week highs early last week, but was unable to consolidate and lost ground last week. This week features CPI and Chinese manufacturing PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. There were no major Australian events last week. The manufacturing and services PMIs were both […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Oct. 28-Nov. 1 – Aussie loses ground, Investors eye CPI, Chinese manufacturing PMIs appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story