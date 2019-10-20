AUD/USD posted sharp gains last week, climbing 1.0%. The upcoming week is quiet, with three events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Australia posted solid employment data in September, which boosted the Australian dollar. The economy created 14.7 thousand jobs, which was short of the forecast of […] The post AUD/USD Forecast October 21-25 – Aussie Climbs to 4-Week High appeared first on Forex Crunch.

