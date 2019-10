AUD/USD fell below the 0.67 line but managed to recover. The upcoming week has five events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The RBA remains busy, as policymakers lowered rates for the third time since June. The Aussie lost ground after the move, but recovered late in […] The post AUD/USD Forecast October 7-11 – RBA cuts rates yet again appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story