Increased borrowing costs are finally having an impact on Australia’s consumer spending. Australia’s retail sales fell 0.2% to A$96.9 billion ($66.99 billion) in the December quarter. US nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000 jobs in January. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is slightly bullish. Australian retail sales volumes decreased last quarter for the first time in a year … Continued

